25 Days Of Holiday Gifts: The Badass Water Bottles

Your recipient’s H20 intake will undoubtedly spike.

There’s really nothing sexy about drinking water, but these bkr bottles can at least make daily swilling a bit more fun. A spiked silicone sleeve, available in several colors, encases glass, making for a sturdy vessel that can withstand constantly being toted to meetings and the gym. They’re a celebrity fave—Gisele Bündchen, Jennifer Garner, and Dakota Fanning are among the stars seen carrying them around. Plus, they’re far more environmentally friendly than—gulp!—plastic bottles. $40 and $55. Beauty + Grace, 751 Hanover Pl., Carmel, 317-564-0687