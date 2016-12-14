Discovery: Southside Pop-Up Market Eclective

A retail desert gets a dose of local handmade gifts this weekend (and beyond).

Unless you need janitorial supplies, you don’t shop at the intersection of Troy and Meridian, on the near-south side. Yet a new holiday pop-up market called Eclective debuts there on Saturday, December 17, and it’s just what the area needs: a big dose of shop-local handmade happiness, so plentiful downtown. At least for one day, you can avoid the human slide puzzle that popular Mass Ave boutiques become this time of year, and check out this fresh selection of giftables in a cute spiffed-up building (with plenty of parking). The boutique, which will open permanently in January and feature workshops to help nurture creative entrepreneurship (translation: turning your Pinterest obsession into a small business), is sort of an offshoot of the Southside Vintage Marketplace event. Vendors include jewelry, knitted beanies, clothing, crocheted cruelty-free vegan accessories, and upcycled home decor. Also, Eclective: Love the name. 2915 S. Meridian St., 317-418-8869