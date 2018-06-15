Free Spirits: AH Collection

A longstanding local boutique lands at The Fashion Mall.

A Keystone at the Crossing shop relocating from Hamilton Town Center brings all the lace, floral, and wide-leg styles perfect for festival-goers and boho weekend warriors alike. Local trend-pusher AH Collection has a Free People feel that spills over to its clothing racks. In addition to preppy separates, owners and former makeup artists Anne White and Holly Kirsh mostly fill their store with whimsical pieces like tie-front tops, posh denim shorts, and rose-gold platform sandals. Even the more demure styles are elevated with fun accents, like the colorful pom poms found on a THML top. Sprinkles of graphic tees, trucker caps, and edgy gold backpacks balance out the frill. The duo, who grew AH Collection from trunk shows in their Geist homes to a Clay Terrace store that’s still there, also shines the spotlight on Hoosier creators, like J&B Designs, crafters of leaf-shaped leather earrings and beaded wrap bracelets. The cherry on top of all the sweet looks? The fabulously friendly stylists seem to remember every repeat customer.

