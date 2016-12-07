Holiday Gift Guide 2016: The Mass Ave Edition

A sterling chain, silver and gold beads, and a faceted cushion-cut labradorite pendant in earthy tones combine to make one stunning necklace. $150. Silver in the City, 434 Massachusetts Ave., 317-955-9925

#labradorite #gold and #sterlingsilver make magic together. New beauties are here from @jandijewelry A photo posted by Silver In The City (@silverinthecity) on Sep 22, 2016 at 10:44am PDT

This vintage-style ride (also available in silver) takes the checkered flag in the cute category. $150. Nurture, 433 Massachusetts Ave., 317-423-1234

#vroomvroom we're racing towards Christmas. What's on your list? A photo posted by Nurture Baby & Toddler (@nurturebaby) on Oct 28, 2016 at 3:38pm PDT

These French-designed dollhouses come in two furnished styles and four unfurnished options—perfect for the budding interior designer on your list. Mass Ave Toys, 409 Massachusetts Ave., 317-955-8697

Thinking about re-reading Harry Potter? Revisit the beginnings of the Boy Wizard through an illustrated version of the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. $39.99. Indy Reads Books, 911 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1496

For those who want to know what a unicorn smells like, this hand-poured soy candle in a sweet vanilla scent offers a hint. (And though we know what scent kittens have, this interpretation is undoubtedly better for home fragrance.) $20 each. Boomerang BTQ, 845 Massachusetts Ave., 317-966-7373

Even if your pooch has been an angel all year, he or she will scarf down these nuggets of “coal,” made from peanut butter, oats, brown rice flour, and carob powder. $10. City Dogs Grocery, 884 Massachusetts Ave., 317-635-2287

Just think of all the colorful projects that these bundles of fat quarters (pre-cut pieces that measure roughly 18″ by 22″) could be turned into. $52 for 16 pieces; $46 for 14 pieces. Crimson Tate, 845 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-3300

Peppermint bark: the quintessential holiday snack and a great stocking stuffer or coworker gift. $9.90. The Best Chocolate in Town, 880 Massachusetts Ave., 317-636-2800

It’s the holidays, and we could all use some extra pampering. The Clementine Coconut Soak and face and body mists (Orange Blossom has essential oils for boosting radiance, and Lavender Rose offers a host of skin-nourishing benefits) by Madison-based 407 Botanicals should do the trick. $22 for the bath soak; $14 each for the mists. Homespun: Modern Handmade, 869 Massachusetts Ave., 317-351-0280