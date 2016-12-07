Holiday Gift Guide 2016: The Mass Ave Edition
A sterling chain, silver and gold beads, and a faceted cushion-cut labradorite pendant in earthy tones combine to make one stunning necklace. $150. Silver in the City, 434 Massachusetts Ave., 317-955-9925
This vintage-style ride (also available in silver) takes the checkered flag in the cute category. $150. Nurture, 433 Massachusetts Ave., 317-423-1234
These French-designed dollhouses come in two furnished styles and four unfurnished options—perfect for the budding interior designer on your list. Mass Ave Toys, 409 Massachusetts Ave., 317-955-8697
Thinking about re-reading Harry Potter? Revisit the beginnings of the Boy Wizard through an illustrated version of the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. $39.99. Indy Reads Books, 911 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1496
For those who want to know what a unicorn smells like, this hand-poured soy candle in a sweet vanilla scent offers a hint. (And though we know what scent kittens have, this interpretation is undoubtedly better for home fragrance.) $20 each. Boomerang BTQ, 845 Massachusetts Ave., 317-966-7373
Even if your pooch has been an angel all year, he or she will scarf down these nuggets of “coal,” made from peanut butter, oats, brown rice flour, and carob powder. $10. City Dogs Grocery, 884 Massachusetts Ave., 317-635-2287
Just think of all the colorful projects that these bundles of fat quarters (pre-cut pieces that measure roughly 18″ by 22″) could be turned into. $52 for 16 pieces; $46 for 14 pieces. Crimson Tate, 845 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-3300
Peppermint bark: the quintessential holiday snack and a great stocking stuffer or coworker gift. $9.90. The Best Chocolate in Town, 880 Massachusetts Ave., 317-636-2800
It’s the holidays, and we could all use some extra pampering. The Clementine Coconut Soak and face and body mists (Orange Blossom has essential oils for boosting radiance, and Lavender Rose offers a host of skin-nourishing benefits) by Madison-based 407 Botanicals should do the trick. $22 for the bath soak; $14 each for the mists. Homespun: Modern Handmade, 869 Massachusetts Ave., 317-351-0280