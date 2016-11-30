Holiday Gift Guide 2016: The Fishers Edition

Bring your list to Fishers, whose burgeoning boutique scene brims with fab finds.

This fuzzy, ultra-cozy number just begs to be worn while sipping hot chocolate next to a crackling fire. $65. Lily & Sparrow Boutique, 8890 E. 116th St., 317-578-2445

Your little man can dream of being the next Andrew Luck while sporting these incredibly cute PJs. The all-cotton “uniform” is available in sizes 12 months up to 7. $35. Roman & Leo, 8664 E. 116th St., [email protected]

Trendsetters can finish off their outfit with one of these necklaces featuring a slice of earthy agate. $37 each. Blue Peppermint Boutique, 8936 South St., 317-436-7082

Fringe, braided detail, and a goes-with-everything color—yep, the ladies on your list will love this bag. $42. Oak & Ivy, 8643 E. 116th St., 317-284-1457

Your favorite Chicago Cubs fan needs this tee with a distinctly Vardagen design depicting the northsiders finally breaking the Curse of the Billy Goat. $26; $28 for 2XL and 3XL. Vardagen, 8684 E. 116th St., 317-572-5570

Gold hardware gleams from this knit and faux-leather closet staple. $64. Dottie Couture, 8594 E. 116th St., 317-578-8201. Locations also in Indianapolis and Greenwood.

Those who adore Mickey and Minnie Mouse will want to wear these darling Mary Janes (available in red and hot pink) with everything. $61. Piper Children’s Boutique, 8235 E. 116th St., 317-578-7002

The cat-lover who has everything probably doesn’t have this unique wooden jewelry/trinket box by Creative Wood Gifts out of Greens Fork, Indiana. Even the drawers have drawers! $120. MJ Layne, 11760 Olio Rd., 317-570-2400