Holiday Gift Guide: Indiana Wildflower Honey

Day 25: Let’s end this on a sweet note.

Last-minute shoppers, stay calm and head to Allisonville Nursery, Garden and Home. In addition to the surprisingly wide array of home decor, you’ll find plenty of gift ideas, including this honey from Lost Fork Valley Farms, located just outside Vevay, Indiana, along the Ohio River. The farm harvests three times every summer to capture several unique varietals.

Choose from a 16-ounce jar or a gift set containing three 4-ounce jars—just in time for hot-toddy season.

Allisonville Nursery, Garden and Home, 11405 Allisonville Road, Fishers, 317-849-4490, allisonvillegarden.com

Honey from Lost Fork Valley Farms
