Holiday Gift Guide: Rev 2017

Day 24: Party with some of the biggest names in Indy.

Month-of-May festivities kick into high gear at the annual Rev party. A ticket to the new(ish) tradition at the track is a chance to mingle with stars such as Andrew Luck, Vic Vegas, and the whole IndyCar crew. In years past, some of Indy’s best restaurants—including Bluebeard, Delicia, and Cerulean—have served dishes at the event, now in its fourth year. Tickets are already selling quickly for the party on May 6. $300, Rev.

Rev 2015 Boles

