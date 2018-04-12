Hot List 4.12.18: A Locally Made Bike Tee, Spa Day Essentials, And The Hoosier Man’s Jacket

Stylish Stuff We’re Loving Right Now

The Hot List is a weekly roundup of our very favorite Instagram finds.

While celebrity spottings are exciting, what’s even more thrilling is to see Andrew Luck showing off his love for The Hoosier State in this United State of Indiana “Ride Indiana” tee. $25. United State of Indiana.

Some things are just more fun the old-fashioned way, which is why we’d love to jot down all our contacts in this Kate Spade address book. How much cuter is that than an app on your phone? $25. Oliver’s Twist, 14390 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel, 317-569-8420

We’re not even sure where to stop and gawk in this Insta post from Kindred Bohème. We’re all about the lace sundress, boxy jumper, and everything hanging in between. Kindred Bohème, 301 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-564-8279

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhZxGtCBZaF/

Rain, snow, and, now, 75-degree weather, all in the first two weeks of April, calls for an evening in to recover from the whirlwind outside. First stop: Pick up these spa essentials. Paper Source, The Fashion Mall, 317-819-0238



https://www.instagram.com/p/BhZLFtqlRWA/

We’ve been eyeing James Dant’s and WDRFA’s teasers on Instagram for their upcoming collaboration, and it all finally arrives at a launch party at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 14, in the Irvington store. Here’s a sneak peek at a jacket that subtly nods to Indiana with a state bird accent. James Dant, 5624 E. Washington St., 317-974-9715



