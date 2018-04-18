Hot List: 4.18.18 — A Psychedelic Two-Piece And A Floral Armchair

Stylish Stuff We’re Loving Right Now

Add a comment

We’ll admit, we’re rather envious of all the bohemian fashionistas we’ve seen at Coachella on Instagram. But this lacy, embroidered sundress is curing that  case of closet FOMO. Blooms & Linen, 27 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-478-5552

What’s not to like in this photo? It’s a candle in a wine bottle AND the scent is hazelnut coffee. We’re ready to light a match, pop open a real bottle of Moscato, and unwind. Love Your Body Boutique, 1726 E. 86th St., 317-663-8440

Gingham goes slightly psychedelic in this zippered two-piece, perfect for month-of-May festivities.  Lesley Jane Boutique, 150 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-9999

Race ready in @twiinthelabel #newarrivals #ljbabe

A post shared by Lesley Jane (@lesleyjaneboutique) on

It doesn’t even need to be a bad hair day for us to want to reach for this trendy lieutenant hat from Kindred Bohème.  Kindred Bohème, 301 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-564-8279

dreamy spring nights in the lieutenant hat✨⛅️

A post shared by Kindred Bohème Boutique (@kindredboheme) on

We’re always down with florals for spring in our dresses, accessories, and—when faced with a vintage armchair like this—even furniture.  Hot House Market, The Fashion Mall, 765-490-7968

Mid Century Chair & Ottoman – $125 Swipe Left for More Pics.

A post shared by Hot House Market- Vintage Shop (@hothousemarket) on

Tags: , ,

Related Content

Flowy sundress from Kindred Bohème

The Hot List: Spring Break Edition
red, tie-around blouse from Dottie Couture Boutique

Hot List 2.7.18: Valentine’s Day (And Galentine’s Day!) Edition

Hot List: Camo Fur, Distressed Denim, And Other Crushes Of The Moment
MudLOVE

February Style File: Tech Accessories, Fira Boutique, MudLOVE, and more
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...