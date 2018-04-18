Hot List: 4.18.18 — A Psychedelic Two-Piece And A Floral Armchair

Stylish Stuff We’re Loving Right Now

We’ll admit, we’re rather envious of all the bohemian fashionistas we’ve seen at Coachella on Instagram. But this lacy, embroidered sundress is curing that case of closet FOMO. Blooms & Linen, 27 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-478-5552

What’s not to like in this photo? It’s a candle in a wine bottle AND the scent is hazelnut coffee. We’re ready to light a match, pop open a real bottle of Moscato, and unwind. Love Your Body Boutique, 1726 E. 86th St., 317-663-8440

Gingham goes slightly psychedelic in this zippered two-piece, perfect for month-of-May festivities. Lesley Jane Boutique, 150 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-9999

It doesn’t even need to be a bad hair day for us to want to reach for this trendy lieutenant hat from Kindred Bohème. Kindred Bohème, 301 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-564-8279

We’re always down with florals for spring in our dresses, accessories, and—when faced with a vintage armchair like this—even furniture. Hot House Market, The Fashion Mall, 765-490-7968