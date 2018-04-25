Hot List 4.25.18: Blue Velvet, Cute Indy 500 Tee, And Other FInds

We’re not sure if it’s the silky velvet or soothing baby-blue color, but we’re dying to take a seat and crack a book open in this vintage lounge chair. Hot House Market, The Fashion Mall, 765-490-7968

The summer season always seems to bring graduations or other celebrations, and we love Silver in the City’s personalized necklaces to help mark these big moments. Silver In the City, 434 Massachusetts Ave., 317-955-9925

It doesn’t matter if it’s tied in our hair, wrapped around our necks, or cinched about our wrist, we’re all about bandanna accessories like this one from Kindred Bohème. Kindred Bohème, 301 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-564-8279

We’re always on the prowl for home decor that’s unmistakably Indy, and these knit throw pillows fit the bill. Homespun: Modern Handmade, 869 Massachusetts Ave., 317-351-0280

With Indy 500 just a month away, the search is officially on for race-day apparel. This T-shirt from Hoosier Proud is a strong start. Hoosier Proud, 1111 Reserve Way.

