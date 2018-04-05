Hot List 4.4.18: Spring-Ready Edition

Stylish Stuff We’re Loving Right Now

The Hot List is a weekly roundup of our very favorite Instagram finds.

We’ll take any excuse we can get to add another set of overalls to our wardrobe. For the latest addition to our collection, we have our eyes set on this pastel pair. Civvies, 1134 E. 54th St., 317-653-1169

Lightweight trousers are a summertime essential. The fact that these black and white stripes will match anything in our closets is just the icing on the cake. Lily & Sparrow, 8890 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-578-2445

Derby Day is upon us, and this timeless black top hat is the perfect cap to a classy look at the race. Blue Peppermint Boutique, 8936 South St., Fishers, 317-436-7082

From the mustard-yellow shade to the gingham print, this flowy top is the definition of summer attire. Blooms & Linen, 27 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-478-5552

With these vintage leather handbags up for grabs at Hot House Market, we’ll definitely be taking something old over something new. Hot House Market, The Fashion Mall, 765-490-7968

