Hot List 6.20.18: Summer Steals
Stylish Stuff We’re Loving Right Now
The Hot List is a weekly roundup of our favorite local Instagram finds.
Structured and stylish, but a little boho, this bamboo clutch is on trend (and, at $85, way cheaper than similar designer versions we’ve seen). Blooms & Linen, 27 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-478-5552
Slip into something more comfortable and show off that pedicure with these “Cabana” slides—at $30, they’re another bargain find. Lily & Sparrow, 8890 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-578-2445
When the dog days of summer kick in, but you still have to look special-event-worthy, this chic, lightweight floral jumpsuit ($39) is your go-to. Endeavor Boutique, 846 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-993-3112
If you haven’t acquired an Indiana State Beer Cap Holder ($44.95) by now, isn’t this the time? Commemorate your favorite craft brews all summer long, and place a bet on how fast it will fill up (there are 118 slots). Silver In The City, 434 Massachusetts Ave., 317-955-9925; 111 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-993-3669
This summery romper ($46) has a touch of ’40s flair, but is totally now—and cool canvas handbag ($45), too! Kindred Boheme Boutique, 301 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-564-8279
