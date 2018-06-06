Hot List 6.6.18: Who Has The Best Pride Gear? You Be The Judge.

Stylish Stuff We’re Loving Right Now

The Hot List is a weekly roundup of our favorite local Instagram finds.

Pride is this weekend, and The Shop’s got you covered with on-point, comfy tees. The Shop, 920 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-426-4899; Clay Terrace, Carmel, 317-669-2559

… And an equally Pride-worthy get-up, this one with serious ’70s flair. Pitaya, 842 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-465-0000

Another hot local T-shirt company’s take on the trend. United State of Indiana, online and at various retailers

Tote this to Military Park this weekend to haul home all the goodies you’ll pick up. Crimson Tate, 845 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-3300

Finally, here’s a whole passel of Pride gear, conveniently located at one downtown boutique. Boomerang BTQ, 845-B Massachusetts Ave., 317-966-7373

