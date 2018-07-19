Hot List 7.19.18: Summer Days, Drifting Away …

Stylish Stuff We’re Loving Right Now

The Hot List is a weekly roundup of our favorite Instagram finds.

We can’t get overall this denim. In a new longer length, this raw-hem style is simply adorable. Dottie Couture, E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-578-8201, and other area locations

Camo print is back and reporting for duty. Only instead of helping you blend in, his cute jumpsuit will draw second glances. AH Collection, Hamilton Town Center, Noblesville, 317-770-8106

Add some drama to your closet with these wide-leg pants—just the thing to make your legs look even longer. Lesley Jane, 150 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-9999

Deep down, we know fall is approaching. And we want this rugby-stripe poncho for making the transition. Sweet Olive & Co., 1061 W. Jefferson St., Franklin, 317-584-6263, and other area locations

 

