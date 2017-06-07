Hot List: Queen Bee Vintage, Agrarian, Lesley Jane & More
Stylish Stuff We’re Loving Right Now
The Hot List is a weekly roundup of our very favorite Instagram finds.
This vintage transistor radio has us thinking of summer and humming “Brown-Eyed Girl.” $35. Queen Bee Vintage, 111 E. 16th St., 317-916-8125
One of those innocently “oh-am-I-sexy?” dresses—always in style. $128. Beauty + Grace, Carmel City Center, 317-564-0687
A sellout outfit, and we can see why. Tank, $54; skirt, $64. Lesley Jane, 150 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-9999
Father’s Day is a week from Sunday. For all those Bloody Mary–lovin’ dads out there, Agrarian presents: the perfect cocktail kit. Indiana Pickle Co. pickles, $12; Wilks & Wilson Bloody Mary Mixture, $10.99; Bread and Badger pint glass, $18. Agrarian, 1051 E. 54th St., 317-493-1166
Love the jeans, and while we’re at it, can we have those skates, too? $98. 14 Districts, Carmel City Center
WEST COAST $98 DENIM —> shop 5 styles of $98 denim, super stretch, great fit! Open Sundays 12-4 . . . #jeans #jeansbar #jeansstyle #denim #denimbar #denimstyle #weekend #weekendvibes #newarrivals #summerstyle #summercollection #shopbluebar #bluebar #rocket #skinny #cropped #skinnyjeans #croppedjeans #westcoast #distressedjeans