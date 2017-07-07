Hot List — 7.7.2017
Stylish Stuff We’re Loving Right Now
The Hot List is a weekly roundup of our very favorite Instagram finds.
These McGuire jeans had us at “racing stripes”—cool all the way down to the on-trend asymmetrical hems. $220 for white jeans, $268 for racing-stripe jeans. 8 Fifteen, 815 E. 65th St., 317-253-1234
Sleek, stylish, simple. We’d expect nothing less from Indy’s own House of 5th. $375. houseof5th.com. 317.410.7786 for appointments.
The Shop never disappoints with its original Indiana-centric sports gear. $25 each. The Shop, 920 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-426-4899
Flowery, but not too. This summery frock was made for the office-desk-to-dinner thing. $114. Be the Boutique, 5607 N. Illinois St., 317-257-3826
Kimonos are definitely having a moment, and we especially love this boho one in the colors of a Dreamsicle. $68. 14 Districts Weekend, Carmel City Center, 317-805-1857