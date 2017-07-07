Hot List — 7.7.2017

Stylish Stuff We’re Loving Right Now

The Hot List is a weekly roundup of our very favorite Instagram finds.

These McGuire jeans had us at “racing stripes”—cool all the way down to the on-trend asymmetrical hems. $220 for white jeans, $268 for racing-stripe jeans. 8 Fifteen, 815 E. 65th St., 317-253-1234

New McGuire denim!! 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸👖we’ve got new #fancypants for your summer collection 😍 #alwaysshoplocal #alwaysbeoriginal #8fifteen #summer A post shared by 8FIFTEEN (@8fifteenindy) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Sleek, stylish, simple. We’d expect nothing less from Indy’s own House of 5th. $375. houseof5th.com. 317.410.7786 for appointments.



Happy #independenceday all you little #rebels 😏😎 A post shared by HOUSE OF FIFTH (@houseof5th) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

The Shop never disappoints with its original Indiana-centric sports gear. $25 each. The Shop, 920 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-426-4899

Working on some crossover designs. Because why not??? #comingsoon A post shared by The Shop (@theshopindy) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Flowery, but not too. This summery frock was made for the office-desk-to-dinner thing. $114. Be the Boutique, 5607 N. Illinois St., 317-257-3826

The perfect Summer dress! Don’t forget about our Big APPAREL SALE…30 to 75% off! A post shared by Be The Boutique (@betheboutique) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Kimonos are definitely having a moment, and we especially love this boho one in the colors of a Dreamsicle. $68. 14 Districts Weekend, Carmel City Center, 317-805-1857