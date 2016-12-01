25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Modern Friendship Bracelet

Day 8: You’ll want to buy one for her and one for yourself.

What do you buy for that perennially chic friend whose cool factor is through the roof? The North South bracelet by local studio Luur is a good place to start. Each magnetic half is cut from a slab of Corian countertop, so you can choose from a variety of colors and shapes. While you’re at it, buy yourself a matching set and call it a friendship bracelet. Select combinations are available at Form + Function and Printtext, or you can browse the full list of options at Luur’s website. $37.50 per half. Form + Function, 1300 E. 86th St., 317-569-9999; Printtext, 652 E. 52nd St.