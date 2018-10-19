Realty Check: Blumlux Building

Sexy Beast: A dark-and-handsome condo sets a new standard of luxury downtown.

There are currently 16 downtown condos listed at $1 million or more, but only one with a copper soaking tub from England in the master suite, a bangin’ sound system, and a glass door that exposes the dining room to fresh air. Urban living with a meticulous mix of luxurious, custom, modern finishes is just starting to come online in Indianapolis.

This 3,209-square-foot pad occupies the entire first floor of the seven-unit Blumlux building on the back side of Mass Ave, and it comes fully furnished. Originally a paint warehouse, the 1925 structure off the beaten path was renovated to appeal to people looking for privacy without retreating to the suburbs. Exposed brick and beams create a loft-like setting. In the foyer, a glossy patterned floor by Santarossa Mosaic & Tile Co. telegraphs the seductive style found throughout every room.

Cool leather armchairs and barstools, a massive black sectional, and a desk with vault-style doors are sprinkled around the front half of the condo in living/partying spaces that flow seamlessly. A design-lover might notice that the doorknobs are the flat circular style that’s new and edgy—some acrylic, some matte black. The custom kitchen has a 15-foot island, a high-end Bertazzoni gas stove, and several hidden outlets that spring up from the countertop. The surround-sound system is a Klipsch 9.1 Dolby ATMOS, with nine speakers. The two-sided fireplace in the living room warms a seating nook in the master bedroom across the wall. A guest room and a second full bath fill out the floor. A back door leads to the garage and upper-level private deck.

“I joke that our industry tosses around the term ‘one of a kind’ a lot. We have watered it down,” says listing agent Mark Nottingham. “In this particular case, this is as custom a product as you will find in Indianapolis. It is absolutely one of a kind.”

WANT TO BUY IT?

Address: 740 E. North St., #101

List price: $1.4 million

Agent:

Mark Nottingham,

Nottingham Realty Group, 317-489-3441