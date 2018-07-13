Realty Check: Sunset Lane

Party in the back: A polished estate on Sunset Lane knows how to have fun.

When you think of Indianapolis real estate, sprawling luxury and unparalleled entertaining may not be at the top of the list. Affordable prices and nice neighborhoods, sure—but an estate that comes with its own recreation house large enough for a fundraiser or wedding? Now you’re in the crème de la crème of properties.

This Sunset Lane estate was donated to the IU Foundation. Out front, the 1940 house is understated and charming—“not the president-of-the-board look” the prestigious street is known for, says Realtor John Stewart. Semiformal elegance dominates the three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and nearly 6,500 square feet of living space without any pretentiousness. Expanses of windows and beamed ceilings lend coziness. However, there is much more than meets the eye.

Nestled among almost seven acres backing up to the White River is a recreation center. You’d be hard-pressed to find a similar setup elsewhere in Central Indiana. Boasting an enormous great room, an office, a kitchen, a gym, a bathroom, a changing room, and a parking lot, it opens out to a large infinity pool with a waterfall surrounded by a bluestone patio. The entire space can accommodate upwards of 100 people, yet is far enough from the main house to create a sense of privacy and separation.

Have some guests who need to spend the night after a great party? With a two-bedroom suite above the detached three-car garage, there’s more than enough room for all your nearest and dearest.

Whether you want to host a swanky soirée or a poppin’ pool bash, you can do it all here—on one of Indy’s most sought-after streets.