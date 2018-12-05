Realty Check: The Irsay-Foyt Estate

A Colts owner is fielding offers on an old-money address.

Courtesy Coleman Love/Indy Re Photo

If you’re expecting the home of Casey Irsay Foyt and A.J. Foyt IV to bleed blue and white or checkered flags, then hold onto your horseshoes—there’s no trace of a Colts or racing connection at their elegant Alverna estate. Built in 2003, the house reflects their refined style rather than the careers of a sports power couple. The only nod to competition is a putting green on the lower level.

The exterior bears the marks of classic Southern design—a wide porch tucked behind expansive columns, shutters adorning all the windows, and a circular driveway. (The architect, Ken Rich, is based in Atlanta and Florida.) Even with a $2.8 million price tag, its appearance is stately without venturing into gawdy territory.

There’s history tied to the desirable northside location just off Spring Mill Road near 86th Street—the now-gated community was once home to a Franciscan retreat house. “Alverna has a spiritual side and blends with the charm and architecture of the property. It’s a beautiful, classic home,” says Realtor Stephen Decatur of casa Foyt, measuring more than 15,000 square feet with six bedrooms.

Gracious touches include built-in cabinetry in a hallway and a long dining room with two sets of French doors. Each bedroom has its own bathroom (there are 11 total). The kitchen is ideal for hosting a crowd, with two islands, four ovens, and a pair of Sub-Zero refrigerators, and it’s easy to imagine the watch parties that might have occurred (and still could) on the patio, outfitted with a massive stone fireplace, TV, and wet bar. Upstairs, a large, high-ceilinged entertainment space isn’t something you find on many bedroom levels. Designed II Appeal and Silver Crow Studios, whose A-list clients include Jim Irsay, recently moved the style chains by updating the color palette, changing the oven hood to hammered copper, and refinishing floors and cabinetry. First down, next owners.

WANT TO BUY IT?

Address

660 Alverna Dr.

List price

$2.8 million

Agent

Stephen Decatur, Century 21 Scheetz, 317-590-7807