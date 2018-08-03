Realty Check: The Wishard Mansion

House Call: Dr. William Wishard’s original home is on its second life.

Some things improve with age—fine whiskey, great jeans, George Clooney—but the trope doesn’t always apply to old houses. They are notoriously unpredictable during renovations and usually present a choice between historic charm and modern convenience.

The Wishard Mansion just so happens to be a 7,800-square-foot exception to the rule. The Herron-Morton Place house built for Dr. William N. Wishard, who drove the expansion of City Hospital in the late 19th century, wears its 121 years well. A physician of his status (the hospital was eventually named for him) could afford a house with plenty of luxuries, so the family home was blessed with good bones from the start.

Fast forward to present day. An expansive kitchen has its own fireplace (there are four more throughout the house) on a dramatic stone wall, as well as a separate butler’s pantry complete with a wine cooler and plenty of storage for other libations. The layout of the first floor is easy to navigate, but true to the mansion’s Queen Anne style, each room is its own distinct space—a refreshing change from open floor plans.

The house has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths, and a third-floor entertaining area. Glimpses of character remain among the updates. A small door tucked into the stairs, leaded-glass windows, and a window seat manage to blend with subway tile, stainless steel, and a walk-in closet to form a blissful marriage of old and new. The outdoors boast sprawling gardens, multiple decks and balconies, and a three-car garage.

Even though the hospital no longer bears the Wishard name (it’s Eskenazi Health now), the family’s legacy remains, and the mansion is a testament to its mark on Indianapolis history.

WANT TO BUY IT?

Address

2050 N. Delaware St.

List price

$949,900

Agent

Matthew Kressley, F.C. Tucker, 317-445-3767