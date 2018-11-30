Shoptalk: J. McLaughlin

Perfect Fit: A well-tailored clothing boutique joins the most polished block in town.

Stepping into the perfectly appointed J. McLaughlin on a chic stretch of Illinois Street is like teleporting to New York City’s tony Upper East Side. And with good reason, as that’s where the first shop opened its doors in 1977. But the aesthetic is decidedly more approachable than stuffy—with a wink and a sense of humor, too. From luxe cashmere sweaters to animal-print accessories, each piece exudes understated elegance. (It’s easy to see why Indiana’s First Lady, Janet Holcomb, is a regular at the shop.) You’ll also find classic button-downs, belts with a classic preppy twist (hello, sailboats!), and colorful socks for the men (too bad the online-only marijuana-leaf print isn’t in stock). A section in the back is dedicated to seriously adorable mini replicas for mommy-and-me ensembles, like a girls’ cheetah-print coat to pair with a matching woman’s vest. And who doesn’t love a one-stop shop where you can stock up on suede separates for your work week and raffia accessories for that trip to somewhere much warmer than Indiana in the winter?

J. McLaughlin

5611 N. Illinois St., 317-854-7428

DON’T MISS

Year-round cashmere wraps and ponchos in a flurry of colors and prints ($178 and up)