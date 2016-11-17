Take a Holiday Gift–Shopping Break at R & R

New event offers restorative fun in the midst of the holiday season.

Now that you have your holiday shopping schedule nailed down, take a few minutes to pencil in one more event, for a little R & R.

It’s a new event, hosted by women-focused organization Project Purse, where guests are invited to unwind from the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving for a midday break with restorative activities including hand massages, lessons from local stylists at a braid bar, sipping on refreshments (recently launched hard-soda line Garden Party Botanical will be there), and practicing yoga (sessions are at 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., and 1:15 p.m.).

Guests are encouraged to bring new product donations for Project Purse Indianapolis, including travel-size shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby powder, Vaseline, maxi pads, tampons, and lip balm.

R &R takes place on Saturday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hatch (6161 Hillside Ave.) in Broad Ripple. Tickets ($25) are available at ProjectPurseAtTheHatch.brownpapertickets.com—a small price to pay for a little peace and quiet this time of year.