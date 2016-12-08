The Impatient Indy Shopper: What We’re Ordering from Amazon Prime Now

We’ve all been there—caught up in the mad dash of last-minute holiday prep. Figuring out what the heck to buy. Fighting the crowds in the store and actually buying it. Wrapping it. Oh, and you need cute paper for that. And tape—why are you suddenly out of tape?

Amazon Prime Now, the quick delivery service from the web-retail behemoth, is poised to ease those burdens, though. Indianapolis was one of the first cities to get Prime Now, which is still only offered in 30-some areas around the country. Two-hour delivery is free, and one-hour delivery is $7.99, on everything from Ritz crackers to Lionel train sets.

So what are we demanding in 120 minutes or less? These were the five most-purchased picks in Indianapolis last year in the week leading up to December 25:

American Greetings Christmas wrapping paper in “Colorful Snowflake.” Is it any shocker that gift wrap was sorely needed at the last minute? This pattern isn’t available right now, but you can find similar stuff on Prime Now for $4.99 a roll.



Amazon Fire TV Stick. For some reason, technophile gifts really ramped up both in Indy and nationwide in the weeks just before Christmas. $39.99





Fire Tablet, 7-inch display. Also on-trend nationally, these tablets were snatched up by Hoosiers last Christmas week. $49.99





Kurt Adler Doctor Who Tardis ornament. This is the wild card in our Top Five—apparently there are a lot of vintage sci-fi fans in the city who needed that something extra on their tree. $15.57 (on Amazon.com, but not Prime Now).





Scotch Magic Tape. Because you always need more rolls than you think during your last-minute wrapping frenzy. Oddly enough for such a bestseller, we couldn’t find it on Prime Now, though they do carry Scotch Double-Sided Tape.



To order any of this stuff, or browse other products available for quick delivery, download the Prime Now app or go to the website. Note that a $5 tip is automatically added to each order, though you can adjust it up or down. Happy shopping, procrastinators!