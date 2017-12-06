The Shopportunist: Holiday Markets, Athleisure Sample Sale

Where we’re opening our wallets this coming week.

Yelp! Totally Bazaar

Thursday, December 7, 6:30–10 p.m.

The biggest holiday shopping event features more than 150 local vendors, offering too many types of gifts to mention. We love the X’ChocolArt sampler in a black quilted box ($37) and the new Knot & Thread baskets with handles (fill them with yarn or rolled-up socks for a present). The Bazaar is free, but you must RSVP here. Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St., facebook.com/yelpindy

Handmade Promenade

Daily through December 31, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Wednesday, 11 a.m­–8 p.m. Friday­ and Saturday, noon–6 pm. Sunday; closed Thursday

The ultimate holiday pop-up shop has expanded significantly in its own storefront over the last few years, with a focus on quirky handmade products from 45 local and regional vendors. Check out the funny doormats from Bear Home Goods that say “You Better Have Tacos” and “Probably at Target.” 751 Massachusetts Ave., handmadepromenade.com

Courtesy of Handmade Promenade

EleVen by Venus sample sale

Monday, December 11, 6–8 p.m.

Sample sales are rare in Indy. The U.S. Tennis Association Midwest office on the north side is selling more than 100 pieces—all size medium—from tennis star Venus Williams’s athleisure line, Eleven by Venus. The collections include leggings and tanks wearable beyond the court. Proceeds benefits local tennis foundation EntouRaj for Kids. USTA Midwest office, 1310 E. 96th St.

New Day Craft Holiday Pop-Up

Wednesday, December 13, 6–9 p.m.

Shop for edgy wooden jewelry from Bicursal Designs at New Day Craft’s Fountain Square location, and treat yourself to a $10 chair massage and mead or cider tasting, too. 1102 Prospect St., newdaycraft.com