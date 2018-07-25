Steph Weber (@trendyinindy) will join other Indy fashion bloggers in selling their wares at Indy Influencer Closet Sale Via @trendyinindy

The Shopportunist: Indy Fashion Bloggers Host IRL Closet Sale

It’s Black Friday in July! Except it’s a Thursday. Go with it.

Forget liking it to know it. Just show up and buy it. The Indy Influencer Closet Sale brings together 11 fashion tastemakers this Thursday as they clean out their walk-ins.

From 6 to 8 p.m. at VisionLoft (235 N. Delaware St.), you can shop all those outfits they wore once for a quick photo shoot—and at major steals. Most items—some of which still have the tags—will be priced under $30.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bll-sYHhgTK/

From the looks of their videos on social media, they’re selling almost their entire wardrobes, so get ready to shop. Clothing, accessories, shoes, outerwear, and makeup will be on offer, in sizes ranging from petite to plus. PayPal and Venmo payments will be accepted. Bring your own shopping bags, and wear leggings and a cami for quick try-ons, as dressing rooms won’t be available.

The best part? All of the influencers will be on site manning their booths, so you can finally meet the girls behind all those beautiful Insta photos you’ve hearted.

Who will be there?

Kathleen Post of Lemon Blonde, @kathleen.post

Karina Reske of Karina Style Diaries, @karinastylediaries

Hannah Shanae, @hannahshanae

Kelli Bastin of Big Hair and Foodie Fair, @bighairandfoodiefare

Megan Taddario Pittman of She is Meg Marie, @sheis_megmarie

Claire René of Claireifying Beauty, @claire_rene_

Ashley Bell of Tall Blonde Bell, @tallblondebell

Josie Sanders of Just Josie, @josie_sanders

Savvy Style Mom, @savvystylemom

Ericka Kresge of Indy Wine Chats, @erickaakresge

Steph Weber of Trendy In Indy, @trendyinindy (featured in banner image above)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BljXIb3FPBQ/