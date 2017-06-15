The Thread

This week in Indy fashion, 6/14.

Side Action

If you’re heading to the Talbot Street Art Fair (between 16th and 20th and Delaware and Pennsylvania Streets) this weekend, add some time in the morning to first stop by the Side Yard Vintage sale hosted by Queen Bee Vintage for well-loved and handmade treasures.

It’s Not Goodbye

Eva Maison will close its doors at The Fashion Mall on June 25, but you can expect to see plenty of the same natural skincare lines at the Broad Ripple location (912 E. Westfield Blvd.), plus plenty of new brands to come.

The Big 1-0

INDIEana Handicraft Exchange celebrates its 10th anniversary summer show in conjunction with the Independent Music + Art Festival on Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. at the Harrison Center for the Arts (1505 N. Delaware St.). Shop contemporary handcrafted and artisan goods and also enjoy live music, sip on beer, and nosh on bites from local food trucks. Admission is free.

Gifts for Dad

For the outdoorsy dad (or one who hopes to be), check out the Rusted Moon Outfitters (6410 Cornell Ave.) Father’s Day sale running now through Sunday with discounts of up to 30 percent off outdoor gear, from kayaks and paddleboards to headlamps and sandals.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT6QWVFFdTk/?taken-by=rustedmoonoutfitters