The Thread

This week in Indy fashion, 6/22.

Spring Sales

Shop designer duds from 8 Fifteen’s spring collection for up to 50 percent off. The popular sale began June 19, so don’t delay, but do choose wisely—all sales are final.

Also happening now is Carmel boutique Beauty + Grace’s sale, with up to 75 percent off spring fashions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVaBuoehYW8/?taken-by=8fifteenindy

Shop CoHo

‘Tis the season for yard-sale and flea-market finds. The Cottage Home Neighborhood (714 N. Highland Ave.) annual sale is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rabble Coffee and Gordon’s Ice Cream will be serving food and drinks during the event.

Street Style

On Saturday, Pattern will hold its second annual StreetExpo (416 Wabash Ave.) showcasing Indy’s top and up-and-coming streetwear brands, including Black Sheep Collective, VDGN, The Luxury Shoe Exchange, and more. An after-party hosted in partnership with Chreece hip-hop festival will follow. Tickets are $10 advance and $15 at the door.