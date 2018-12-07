Wanted: Festive 3-D Puzzle

Bucking Tradition: A stylish 3-D puzzle from The Alexander’s gift shop.

The Alexander hotel has joined the winter-wonderland scene with the debut of Miracle on South, a pop-up holiday bar where ’tenders are slinging seasonal cocktails through Christmas Eve. The concept started in New York City and has spread around the globe faster than Santa himself. While you’re there checking it out, find the contemporary Art + Supply gift shop near the front desk and behold the Totem Stag 3-D puzzle, a 26-piece figure from a family of Dutch artists. Unlike most jigsaw puzzles, the final product is designed to be displayed, not boxed right back up. $30. 333 S. Delaware St., 317-624-8200

