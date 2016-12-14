Women and Converse All-Stars: A Fashion Timeline

Converse All-Stars turn 100 this year, but while they were indeed introduced in 1917, they didn’t really kick into gear until 1921. That’s when Chuck Taylor, who had worn them as a basketball player at Columbus High School, was hired by Converse and suggested design changes to provide more flexibility and support. By 1932, the sneakers were known as Chuck Taylor All-Stars, and they were off and running.

Converse shoes aren’t just relics of ’50s basketball courts, though—as seen below in this infographic from Couponbox.com, they’ve turned up on actresses, rockers, and First Ladies over the years.

