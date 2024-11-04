Doctor’s Orders: Priya Menon, M.D.

Photo by Tony Valainis / Indianapolis Monthly

Q: If your patients were to take only one piece of advice to heart, what would you want it to be? A: Take a walk after dinner.

“I’D LIKE my patients to have knowledge about their disease state, and I encourage them to engage in their health through lifestyle changes. I don’t just mean healthy food choices and daily exercise, but also self-care practices like meditation, taking care of mental health, and engaging in preventive care. They can start small by taking a walk for 20 minutes after dinner. Most of us don’t move after dinner—we watch TV and then go to bed. We have a big, carb-heavy meal, don’t digest it well, and then complain about feeling lethargic the next morning. But a short walk after dinner could help, and it might even lead to having a lighter meal. I also think that social activity is important for older patients. For instance, many of my patients enjoy pickleball, which has become a social activity that gets them up and moving. The worst thing that can happen after retirement is to isolate yourself—socially, mentally, and physically. Walking and engaging with others can make an enormous difference.”

—Priya Menon, M.D.

Endocrinologist with Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists