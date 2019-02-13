Day Trip: New Holocaust & Humanity Center In Cincinnati

See a version of one of the Holocaust’s most famous landmarks.

Photo courtesy Holocaust & Humanity Center

When nearly 1,000 refugees and survivors settled in Cincinnati after the Holocaust, many arrived by train. So it’s fitting that the new Holocaust & Humanity Center sits inside Union Terminal, a grand railway station that also houses the Cincinnati Museum Center. The HHC holds more than 700 artifacts, including letters sent to the United States asking for help to escape Nazi Germany, and a replica of the historic Warsaw Ghetto wall still standing in Poland. holocaustandhumanity.org