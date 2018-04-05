Look At This Monster Waterfall Washing Out A Road In Madison

Also: Where to safely see waterfalls right now in Indiana.

Is your yard or basement flooded? This is hardly a silver lining to the damage caused by this week’s heavy rain, but waterfalls are rushing in Indiana parks right now. And also outside of parks. A cascade formed on Hanging Rock Road in Madison, a popular destination on the Ohio River. The namesake feature on the windy, hilly State Road 7 north of town looks like this in dry weather:

On Tuesday, it looked like this:

But the downpours have enhanced wateralls in state parks, which were already at their peak rush thanks to snowmelt. Many trails are open even with some snow coverage. Check the park’s social media accounts for updates before heading out, though.

Charlestown State Park

12500 State Road 52, Charlestown

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgwf5GOAtMk/

Clifty Falls State Park

2221 Clifty Dr., Madison

Check out this video of Big Clifty Falls in the Clifty State Park this afternoon, sent to us from Erin Sebree! pic.twitter.com/EHVEHguhUX — WORX 96.7FM (@worxradio) February 23, 2018

Brown County State Park

1810 State Road 46 East, Nashville

Williamsport Falls

Behind fire station at 5 N. Monroe St., Williamsport

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhHgkzWFj17/

Lieber State Park (Cataract Falls)

1317 W. Lieber Rd., Cloverdale