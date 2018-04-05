Look At This Monster Waterfall Washing Out A Road In Madison

Also: Where to safely see waterfalls right now in Indiana.

Add a comment

Is your yard or basement flooded? This is hardly a silver lining to the damage caused by this week’s heavy rain, but waterfalls are rushing in Indiana parks right now. And also outside of parks. A cascade formed on Hanging Rock Road in Madison, a popular destination on the Ohio River. The namesake feature on the windy, hilly State Road 7 north of town looks like this in dry weather:

On Tuesday, it looked like this:

But the downpours have enhanced wateralls in state parks, which were already at their peak rush thanks to snowmelt. Many trails are open even with some snow coverage. Check the park’s social media accounts for updates before heading out, though.

Charlestown State Park
12500 State Road 52, Charlestown

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgwf5GOAtMk/

Clifty Falls State Park
2221 Clifty Dr., Madison

Brown County State Park
1810 State Road 46 East, Nashville

Williamsport Falls
Behind fire station at 5 N. Monroe St., Williamsport

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhHgkzWFj17/

Lieber State Park (Cataract Falls)
1317 W. Lieber Rd., Cloverdale

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Hot On The Trails: A Road-Free Guide To Exploring Indy

Join the Pack: Great Indy Hiking and Biking Groups

A Day’s Drive: A Midwest Rock Climbing Guide
Clifty Falls waterfalls

Indiana Trails: Clifty Falls State Park as Nature’s Stairmaster
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...