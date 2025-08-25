Artifact: Kahn Tailoring Company Fabric Book

THE ERSTWHILE clothing manufacturer and retailer Kahn Tailoring Company distributed this fabric book. The company manufactured uniforms for the U.S. military during both World Wars and outfitted former first lady Bess Truman. This particular marketing piece introduced a brand-new sensation in menswear: slacks. Before this innovation, men wore trousers as part of a suit or with suspenders or knickerbockers. The newfangled slacks, made of a thinner material that was more comfortable in warm weather, were intended specifically as “leisurewear.” The catalog included swatches for ease of ordering. Kahn Tailoring was an Indianapolis fixture for more than 80 years, begun by Henry Kahn, the son of Alsatian Jewish immigrants and a Butler University alum. He was trained as a tailor by his father before opening his first shop in 1886. As his business flourished, Kahn brought Sephardic Jewish immigrants to Indianapolis and not only gave them jobs but also benefits that were unusual at the time, including health care and assistance attending night school. The company also sponsored weekend social activities for workers and their families and an orchestra that played during lunch breaks.