Back Story: Francis W. Parker School 56

THE ORIGINAL structure that became Francis W. Parker School 56 was built in 1903 at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and 24th Street. It was named in honor of Francis Wayland Parker, a trailblazer in the progressive school movement. Neighborhood demographics shifted in the early 1920s. With segregation in full swing, white students were transferred, and School 56 was designated a Black school.

Enrollment skyrocketed through the ’20s, leading to the construction of a new building in 1931 designed by D.A. Bohlen & Son, the architecture firm that also gave the city the Morris-Butler House, City Market, Murat Shrine Temple, and more. The two-story exterior is made of salt-glazed buff brick and boasts art deco features, including carved motifs, a stylized chevron pattern, and a decorative parapet. The playground was the first in the Midwest to use sand-coated asphalt. According to Eunice Trotter, director of Indiana Landmarks’ Black Heritage Preservation Program, the design included notable components rarely seen in schools, like terrazzo flooring and natural airflow ventilation. School 56 became the gold standard for IPS buildings.

“The school site was a community hub,” says Trotter, with activities like glee club, an Easter fashion parade, sporting events, orchestra performances, and more. As it approaches historic landmark status, its future use remains unclear, but the hope is it will continue to bring life to the community.