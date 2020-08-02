Indiana Avenue Becomes Black Lives Matter Mural

Organized as part of the movement for racial justice, a group of approximately 20 local artists painted a large-scale street mural reading Black Lives Matter on Saturday afternoon, just north of the Walker Theatre on Indiana Avenue. The street and the surrounding area have historical significance to the African-American community of Indianapolis for being a center of Black-owned businesses and neighborhoods that were heavily displaced by the development of IUPUI beginning in the 1960s and subsequently gentrified in the following decades.