Fifty Over Fifty: Stoesz To Watson (S-W)

EVERY SINGLE PERSON in this handpicked group proves it’s never too late to shine. Whether launching new careers, chasing passions, giving back, or shaking things up, our bold and brilliant cohort has us awed. In a world fixated on youth, these inspiring individuals defy expectations every day. Thirty under 30? Pshaw. Meet Indy’s cool crowd right here.

Stevi Stoesz, 56

Anyone who has ever read an Indianapolis press release—or listened to the Badassery Life podcast—knows the name Stevi Stoesz. One of the city’s public relations legends and a guest cohost of the popular show, she’s the linchpin of the identity of the Indianapolis Opera, the clients at her Blue Moon marketing company, and the Indianapolis City Market. She partnered with Indiana Landmarks to transform a forgotten subterranean vault into quirky attraction the Indianapolis Catacombs. Her advice? “Build strong relationships with all kinds of people.

THE LAST IV: Devon Ashley, 54 David “Tufty” Clough, 69 Rusty Redenbacher, 55 Vess Ruhtenberg, 56

Consisting of vocalist Redenbacher, guitarist Ruhtenberg, bassist Clough, and drummer Ashley, The Last IV is a supergroup of longtime Indy music icons who first performed together in 2014 at the Tonic Ball. They’ve remained active on the local circuit since then. Redenbacher says he still finds joy in letting loose with the dudes—yes, even though they are all on the other side of 50 now. “I still get a real kick out of being on stage, and I think the best way to hear music is live,” Redenbacher says. “There’s nothing like getting in front of people and showing off what you’ve worked on. That’s a big part of my motivation and a big part of what I enjoy about still being in a band, being able to be with my friends and play.” The Last IV’s self-titled debut album is now available at Indy CD & Vinyl, Luna Music, and Square Cat Vinyl.

Susie Townsend, 67

Indianapolis’ dot on the tourism map gets bigger with each passing year, and it isn’t hyperbole to say that’s due to Townsend. In an incredible 35 years with Visit Indy, Townsend, now its chief destination experience officer, came to be dubbed “the heartbeat of the city” by peers. Townsend handles everything from hosting tens of thousands at multiple events concurrently to coordinating armies of volunteers with aplomb. When not driving dollars to our city, she serves on the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana board.

Edra Waterman, 55

Anderson Public Library’s director was named a 2025 Library Journal Mover & Shaker for successfully fighting censorship that involved bestseller The Fault in our Stars. The protracted battle compelled Waterman to argue at hourslong, unnerving—

police were called twice—meetings. John Green himself wrote a letter in support of her efforts. “You never know when you’ll be tested,” she reflects. “Having years of experience to draw on brings confidence and creativity that is hard to tap into earlier in life.”

Alice Watson, 60

Raised in Evansville, Watson began her latest chapter only two years ago. After careers in sales and government, she switched gears at social impact nonprofit Indiana Black Expo. She was promoted to CEO in 2023. “We had a listening session to figure out how we make ourselves relevant to a new generation,” she says. Watson resolves to help the 54-year-old organization speak to Gen Z, as well as those coming up behind them.