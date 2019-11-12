Indy’s Best Soft Pretzels
Oca
135 N. College Ave., 317-602-3702; 351 Monon Blvd., Carmel, 317-671-1640
Dip the soft, thick Bavarian pretzels at Goose the Market’s salumi walkup into sharp cheddar and pimento cheese sauce made special with beer from Sun King Brewing.
Celtic Pretzel
317-773-2975
Track down the tiny green food trailer to indulge in one of these market snacks made with Celtic sea salt, Irish butter, and Killian’s Irish red lager, then hand-rolled into the shape of the Celtic trinity knot.
Daredevil Hall
2721 E. 86th St., 317-757-2888
Fatter than most, the butter-slicked twisted knots at Daredevil Beer’s Ironworks location are showered with lemon and salt.
Liter House
5301 N. Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800
The German beer hall’s giant Bavarian pretzel has the required ratio of bready softness to chewy density. The $6 starter, available in either the traditional salt or everything-spiced coating, comes with sidecars of Munich Dunkel beer mustard and German IPA hot beer cheese.
Landmark Theatres Keystone Art Cinema
The Fashion Mall, 317-566-8185
If you openly ponder how many hot pretzels to take back to your seat, the employee behind the concession stand at this indie-film movie house will warn you: the pretzels are big, very big. Just one of the warmed-to-order snacks, roughly the size of a car’s steering wheel, will last well past the previews.