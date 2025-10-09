Naysayer: The Outlook For Boilermakers Football

AS FANS OF Big Ten football settle back to watch the top ranked power teams in the conference feast on weaker prey, Purdue University fans are again mired in what has become a familiar game of “wait and see” sprinkled with a heavy dose of “hope for the best.”

This season, that “hope for the best” mantra has been joined by “demand better.” If the early part of the schedule is any indication, better is attainable. Not great, just better.

Although nearly every player fled to the transfer portal and on to greener pastures following last year’s inept one win campaign, this squad of 80 new players led the nation for D1 schools and newly rostered players, already showing vast improvement from the Darrell Hazell coached teams.

Through the first part of the season, the Boilermakers demonstrated the ability to move the ball and, most importantly, put points on the board. But the inexperience is glaring in unforced errors and allowing multiple big plays that take every contest from promising to non-competitive in a flash.

Sophomore quarterback Ryan Browne has shown he can play under pressure and make plays. While a talented signal caller, Browne is still prone to mistakes, most notably his five interceptions at this point, which is second most in the Big Ten.

The offensive line’s performance is crucial for the success of Purdue, especially in establishing a consistent run game and supporting the quarterback. While the unit possesses experience and depth, improvement in run blocking is necessary to elevate the overall offensive output. Purdue ranks last in the league in rushing yards per game at just over 100 so far, and has allowed nine sacks. Their offensive line ranks 118th nationally and last in the Big Ten in blocking, according to Pro Football Focus , a sports analytical company that rates such things.

Browne originally transferred to play with Bill Belichick at North Carolina, returning to Purdue a few months later. The former 3-star recruit possesses a strong arm and has shown he can put the ball into tight spaces, throwing for over 1,000 yards already this season. The problem is giving him time in the pocket to allow for his receivers to run their routes without getting pressured. So far, Browne’s QB rating is a dismal 55.6, which ranks 74th in the country.

Defensively, the Boilermakers need to learn how to tackle and stop the run while forcing opponents to punt; The defense is giving up 4.5 yards per carry, which indicates an inability to stop the run. This topic is an area of contention that preseason coach Barry Odom said needed to improve. As the season progresses and Odom’s tough physical defensive philosophy is learned, expect this statistic to go down. But for now, this leads to the inability on third and fourth downs to get stops and get off the field. The defense has a significant issue with creating takeaways, failing to force turnovers in games where opportunities are present, which is crucial to winning.