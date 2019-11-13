Realty Check: Old Northside Victorian

Built in the early 1900s by plumbing and electrical contractor Charles Aneshaensel, this Late Victorian–style beauty in the Old Northside once boasted the crème de la crème of modern amenities—a full bathroom in every bedroom, steam towel warmers, a built-in intercom system, and even a private gasoline pump in the garage. Over the last hundred years, the property has worn many hats: a music conservatory, beauty salon, senior-care facility, and fraternity, but it’s come full circle and is now an immaculately restored family home.

For the current owners, the main remodel took six months, with more work continuing for several months after they moved in. Though the home had good bones, it wasn’t without its challenges—like not having a kitchen. They used this to their advantage, though, to create a customized, lush area with tons of storage and ample space for their large family to eat together. They repurposed marble from the original bathrooms and used it for the kitchen countertops. Just off the kitchen, the original butler’s pantry offered enough space for an industrial-sized fridge/freezer.

As they made the necessary modern upgrades, it was important not to lose any of the home’s original, stunning features. The formal dining room is not to be missed, with its rich wood paneling, built-ins, expansive beams, and leaded windows. You can’t turn a corner without the delight of a pocket door or stained glass. Amazingly, all windows are original and received some serious TLC. They were professionally removed, re-glazed and painted, then reinstalled with original weights and new ropes.

Several areas on the main level didn’t have flooring, so the owners laid slate tile and added heating underneath—a favorite, cozy feature now that the days have turned cold. With three zones for HVAC, smart locks and thermostats, a sprinkler system, and intercom/speakers wired throughout, the luxuries feel endless.

The bathrooms are all remodeled, and all done in marble. The master bath is a new addition that impresses with its massive walk-in shower plus soaking tub. There are five bedrooms, four and-a-half bathrooms, and over 4,500 square feet of living space.

If you asked their kids to pick a favorite spot, they’d probably choose the movie room on the top floor or the pool room on the main level, with its old-school feel and snug fireplace.

The owners built a one-bedroom, one-and-a half-bathroom carriage house that’s currently leased through March 2021 and can provide a source of extra income for the new owners. Even with the carriage house, there are four remaining garage spaces. The driveway from the street directly to the garage is a sought-after rarity for the area, with the fenced backyard as an added perk.

The grandeur of the home is felt in every room, thanks to the careful and painstaking renovation. Hints of its more colorful past have been amended, and if Charles Aneshaensel could see it today, he’d be pleased that over a hundred years later, it still offers the crème de la crème of modern amenities.

Want to buy it?

Address: 1511 N. Park Ave.

Price: $849,000

Agent: Randy Wasmuth, Century 21 Scheetz, (317) 258-8631

Gallery: (Courtesy Amber Butz | Distinctive Image Designs)