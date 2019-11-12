Swoon List: Beach Bum Barbecue, Doughnuts And Dragons, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re currently craving.

A hearty blueberry-filled lemon-basil beauty, and a fritter-like Butter Beer doughnut – with hints of butterscotch – munched beneath the shelves of board games at Doughnuts & Dragons (3838 E. 82nd St.).

The golden, crispy scallion pancake at Carmel’s signature Chinese restaurant, Sichuan (1329 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-853-6664), with a wonderfully creamy exterior and packed with plenty of fresh onion flavor.

The El Molcajete at La Antigua (5537 E. Washington St., 317-986-4154), overflowing with strips of chicken and steak and whole roasted jalapeños. Dig deeper to get at the shrimp swimming in a rich chorizo base.

The succulent, smoky full-fat brisket sandwich on a toasted bun at Beach Bum Barbecue’s new brick and mortar (10202 E. Washington St., 317-490-0849) space inside Washington Square Mall.

The Bye Felicia! cocktail on draft at Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott St., 317-600-3559) is surprisingly suitable for brunch. This martini-esque mix features vodka, elderflower liqueur, lime, cranberry, simple syrup, and is topped with a lime wheel.

We want to see your #IMSwoon finds. If you’re around town and see something tasty, post it to Instagram and tag us @IndyMonthly.

Gallery: