Swoon List: Mama Carolla’s, Hilltop Tavern, And More

A classic bowl of steamed mussels from Mama Carolla’s (1031 E. 54th St., 317-259-9412).

Gallery Pastry Bar’s (110 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-820-5526) tart, refreshing It’s Berry, B*tch cocktail, made with chilled vodka, lemon, lime, and mixed-berry compote.

A carryout pepperoni pizza with extra cheese and a generous sprinkle of Italian seasoning—the essential finish at Hilltop Tavern (6500 E. 10th St., 317-353-8165).

The Hoosier-sized breaded pork tenderloin at Moe & Johnny’s (5380 N. College Ave., 317-255-6376).

LiftOff Creamery’s (111 E. 16th St., 317-426-2641) caramel-coffee shake, with nice roasted-butterscotch notes and the requisite whipped cream and cherry.