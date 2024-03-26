The Eras Tour Events Bringing Swifties Together All Over Indiana

The Taylor Party
The Bluebird, Bloomington
March 29
Taylor Swift Dance Party
The Saint Shack, Indianapolis
March 30
Taylor Swift Bingo Trivia and Paint
Kiln Creations, Noblesville
Mar 30–31
Taylor Swift Themed Trivia Night
Avenue 912, Griffith
April 4
Corks & Forks (An Eras Tour concert package is up for auction!)
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
April 10
Swifties Bar Crawl
Downtown Indianapolis
April 13
Taylor Swift Listening Party
Auburn Parks & Recreation, Auburn
April 19
Its Taylor Night at The Venue!
The Venue at Brookestone, Kokomo
April 19
Tortured Poets Taylor Swift Dance Party
The Vogue, Indianapolis
April 26
Mini Swifties
Orchard Country Day School, Indianapolis
June 10–14
Little Swifties
Orchard Country Day School, Indianapolis
July 8–12
Burning Red: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Lincoln Amphitheatre, Santa Claus
July 13
Swifties Unite!
Mooresville Public Library, Mooresville
October 22
Tay/Gate
Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis
November 1
