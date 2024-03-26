The Eras Tour Events Bringing Swifties Together All Over Indiana

The Taylor Party

The Bluebird, Bloomington

March 29

Taylor Swift Dance Party

The Saint Shack, Indianapolis

March 30

Taylor Swift Bingo Trivia and Paint

Kiln Creations, Noblesville

Mar 30–31

Taylor Swift Themed Trivia Night

Avenue 912, Griffith

April 4

Corks & Forks (An Eras Tour concert package is up for auction!)

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

April 10

Swifties Bar Crawl

Downtown Indianapolis

April 13

Taylor Swift Listening Party

Auburn Parks & Recreation, Auburn

April 19

Its Taylor Night at The Venue!

The Venue at Brookestone, Kokomo

April 19

Tortured Poets Taylor Swift Dance Party

The Vogue, Indianapolis

April 26

Mini Swifties

Orchard Country Day School, Indianapolis

June 10–14

Little Swifties

Orchard Country Day School, Indianapolis

July 8–12

Burning Red: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

Lincoln Amphitheatre, Santa Claus

July 13

Swifties Unite!

Mooresville Public Library, Mooresville

October 22

Tay/Gate

Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis

November 1

