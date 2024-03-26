The Eras Tour Events Bringing Swifties Together All Over Indiana

Hoosiers aren’t settling for just one way to celebrate Taylor Swift’s Eras defining tour stop.
The Taylor Party
The Bluebird, Bloomington
March 29
More details

Taylor Swift Dance Party
The Saint Shack, Indianapolis
March 30
More details 

Taylor Swift Bingo Trivia and Paint
Kiln Creations, Noblesville
Mar 30–31
More details

Taylor Swift Themed Trivia Night
Avenue 912, Griffith
April 4
More details

Corks & Forks (An Eras Tour concert package is up for auction!)
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
April 10
More details 

Swifties Bar Crawl
Downtown Indianapolis
April 13
More details

Taylor Swift Listening Party
Auburn Parks & Recreation, Auburn
April 19
More details

Its Taylor Night at The Venue!
The Venue at Brookestone, Kokomo
April 19
More details

Tortured Poets Taylor Swift Dance Party
The Vogue, Indianapolis
April 26 
More details

Mini Swifties
Orchard Country Day School, Indianapolis
June 10–14
More details

Little Swifties
Orchard Country Day School, Indianapolis
July 8–12
More details

Burning Red: A Tribute to Taylor Swift 
Lincoln Amphitheatre, Santa Claus
July 13
More details

Swifties Unite!
Mooresville Public Library, Mooresville
October 22
More details

Tay/Gate
Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis
November 1
More details

