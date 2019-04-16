The Feed: Ball & Biscuit’s Talbott Street Plan

Ball & Biscuit (331 Massachusetts Ave., 317-636-0539) partners Kendall Lockwood and Trevor Belden are opening Baby’s (2147 Talbott St.), a family-friendly restaurant in the former home of Talbott Street Nightclub, Indy’s iconic drag club that was open at for fifteen years. Lockwood and Belden told the Indianapolis Business Journal the restaurant will have a burgers-and-shakes retro feel, with decor that nods to the history of the building. There will also be a covered patio for outdoor dining and games. No timeline was announced. (331 Massachusetts Ave., 317-636-0539) partners Kendall Lockwood and Trevor Belden are opening(2147 Talbott St.), a family-friendly restaurant in the former home of Talbott Street Nightclub, Indy’s iconic drag club that was open at for fifteen years. Lockwood and Belden told the Indianapolis Business Journal the restaurant will have a burgers-and-shakes retro feel, with decor that nods to the history of the building. There will also be a covered patio for outdoor dining and games. No timeline was announced.

-Another week, another round of Scotty’s Brewhouse closures. The Southport location (4530 Southport Crossing Dr.) closed last Wednesday, and the 96th St. location (3905 E. 96th St.) closed on Sunday. You can still get a Scotty’s fix at five Indiana locations, including one on the Butler Campus (4702 Sunset Ave., 317-661-4305), and others in Bloomington, Fort Wayne, Mishawaka, and West Lafayette.