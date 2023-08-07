The Feed: Brie & Bartlett, A Cup of Chai, and More

In its new cafe location, charcuterie board–maker Brie & Bartlett (123 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-513-1049) serves fancy espresso drinks and snack boxes.

A Cup of Chai (1028 Shelby St., 317-998-4463), recently opened in Fountain Square, offers authentic Indian chai and snacks.

Bloomington fave BuffaLouie’s plans to open a location in Carmel

10 East Arts will host the Midwest Ubefest August 19–20, a celebration of the purple yam featuring vendors from around the country.