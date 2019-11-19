The Feed: Ford’s Garage, Dragsgiving, And More

Auto-themed burger restaurant Ford’s Garage (13193 Levinson Ln., Noblesville, 317-878-3673) opens Thursday in Hamilton Town Center.

Like Friendsgiving but more fabulous, Dragsgiving Brunch is served at Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott St., 317-931-1343) on Nov. 27. Reserve a spot here for one of three seatings (at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.) for the family-friendly event with live entertainment.

1718 Bates-Hendricks Housebar (1718 S. East St.) makes its debut this week, pouring beer, wine, and old-school cocktails to accompany a light menu in a refurbished house along the near-Southside’s East Street corridor.

Last week, ABC’s What Would You Do filmed a segment of its reality TV show at eastside favorite The Historic Steer-In (5130 E. 10th St., 317-356-0996). Stay tuned for show times, possibly this summer.

Temporary signage for a T-Swirl Crepes franchise is up at 36 E. Washington St. downtown (former home of 36 Degrees sports bar).

The Miracle on South Street, a pop-up holiday cocktail bar, kicks off the day after Thanksgiving inside The Alexander serving seasonal cocktails like the Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmas Carol Barrel, and the Partridge In A Pear Tree Thursday through Saturday in the hotel’s gallery.

Wildwood Market (1015 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2653) now carries handcrafted True Kimchi by the jar, produced in small batches in Fort Wayne.

Mikado (148 Illinois St., 317-972-4180) will host a Ramen Dinner on Dec. 15. Call for reservations.

Purelli Kitchens, an East Coast fusion concept that recently opened inside Danny Boy Distilling and Beer Works (12702 Meeting House Rd., Carmel, 317-564-0622), is bringing pastas, mussels, and hoagies to the Village of West Clay.

MENU CHANGES

Blue Sushi Sake Grill (2721 E. 86th St., 317-489-3151) has a brand-new redesigned menu that includes new nigiri and sashimi specialty rolls and a host of vegan fish-free maki options made with plant-based seafood, dairy-free cream cheese, and vegan roe.

Indiana’s Amish-inspired venue kiosk favorite Ben’s Soft Pretzels now offers pretzel-dough pizzas.