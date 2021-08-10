The Feed: Kotoyama Ramen, Parlor Public House, and More

Kotoyama Ramen (13398 Tegler Dr., Noblesville, 317-588-1888) opened over the weekend, offering northsiders another option for authentic ramen dishes. For those missing Rook’s curry ramen, try Kotoyama’s red curry version, which comes with bean sprouts, green onion, shredded char siu, shrimp, spicy sauce, lime, and red chili flakes. The noodle house also serves a few ramen dishes that most Americans haven’t experienced, like the cold and refreshing Tan Tan Ramen, which comes in a spicy cold broth with cucumbers and shredded char siu, and Tsukemon Dipping Ramen, which is served with a thick, spicy sauce and cold noodles that you dip into the extra-thick broth.

Indy has a new coffee shop that we’re about to see all over our Instagram feeds. Parlor Public House (600 E. Ohio St.) just debuted downtown, with the kind of showstopping aesthetics that make you want to take a flat-lay photo of your latte, Moleskine, and a stylish pen. The Mile Square has a few beautiful little coffee shops, and this one is bound to reach Provider levels of popularity.

Beloved Bloomington cafe The Inkwell is adding a second location there, following the successful 2017 launch of its original spot on the downtown square. Owner Tracy Gates and business partner Oualeaye Ouedrage are opening the new location together, having partnered on the original opening.

Danny’s Mexican Ice Cream (7730 E. U.S. Highway 36, Avon, 317-607-8391) is celebrating five delicious years in business by offering customers $1 scoops on Wednesday. The housemade birthday cake ice cream is the only appropriate choice, a smooth and creamy base mixed with huge chunks of real rainbow cake.

For the rest of August, the Harrison Center will be displaying “In This Sign” by Becca Ito, the Thai artist behind Indy’s Prakun Pottery. The exhibit features Ito’s showstopping pottery as a journey through the hospitality traditions that have shaped her work, from tableware to tea vessels. You can visit the pieces by appointment in person at the gallery, or check out the Harrison’s online gallery, where all the objects in the exhibit will be available for purchase.

Christ Church Cathedral’s Strawberry Festival is back! After having to cancel last year’s event for the pandemic, the ladies of CCC are triumphantly baking their shortcakes once again. This year, the event will kick off on September 2 promptly at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. or until supplies last. If you don’t know the drill for this Indy tradition, here it is: Go early, and don’t bother with anything but The Works, which comes with the shortcake, strawberries, plus ice cream and whipped topping. Cash and card are both accepted, and if you want to be the hero of your workplace, order in bulk for the whole crew starting at 8:30 a.m.