The Feed: Rail, Milktooth, And More

Rail Restaurant in Westfield announced that it will permanently close its doors at the end of the month, unable to stay in business following the COVID closures. It’s become a sadly familiar refrain locally and nationally, with already-slim restaurant margins unable to stretch any further.

If you missed the memo, Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131) has drastically cut its hours to keep the doors open in the post-pandemic world. The brunch-superstar restaurant is now closed Monday through Thursday. Want to help keep your favorite places afloat? Start buying up gift cards now and pick up a grab-and-go item or two if the tables are full.

Hoagies & Hops (4155 Boulevard Pl., 317-426-5731) is turning 5, and the Philly food tribute restaurant is celebrating by hosting a bunch of festivities, including a remote hoagie-eating contest, T-shirt sales, a chance to win a $50 gift card, and $5 cheesesteaks and hoagies on November 1, when customers wearing their best Philadelphia Eagles apparel can score 25 percent off their order.

Books & Brews (9402 Uptown Dr., 317- 288-5136) has read the emotional room and is bringing Indy exactly what the anger management therapist ordered: The Break Room, a one-night event on November 7. In homage to the famous printer destruction scene in Office Space, they’re inviting you to bring your ancient, disused electronics (especially jamming printers) to smash to pieces in the safety of their purpose-built space. B&B will provide all the bats, safety equipment, and beer you need. Is there any more perfect event for 2020? Certainly not.

The recent loss of Rook and Black Market has so many diners in search of some of their favorite flavors and cooks. In response, chefs Esteban Rosas and Gabriel Sanudo are bringing their Mexican pop-up Con Todo back to the Fishers Test Kitchen on Wednesday, and they’re slated to provide a special menu as guest chefs for Baby’s Halloween Drag Show. Rook’s Adam Ditter has started an okonomiyaki pop-up, while Carlos Salazar has been bringing some Rook favorites to his Lil Dumplings menu.

Trailhead Naturals is giving the vegan and gluten-free folks the fall treats they’re craving as their hearty pumpkin muffins hit the shelves again this week.

King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960) kicked off its first flirtation with delivery service yesterday, which they plan to keep going through this weekend. They have plans to expand the delivery service area, which currently covers Alabama Street to Keystone Avenue and 16th Street to Prospect Street. And of course, takeout is still available.