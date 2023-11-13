The Feed: Smorecicles, Haberdasher Artisan Distillery, and More

TREAT TRIP Mobile frozen s’mores–maker Smorecicles plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront in Gosport next month.

HATS OFF Last month, downtown Franklin welcomed a new spot for cocktails and small bites. Haberdasher Artisan Distillery (81 E. Wayne St., Franklin, 317-526-3679) is located in the Garment Factory Events space. The distillery itself opened in 2017­, the first distillery in Franklin since the early 1800s. Now, local whiskey and gin enthusiasts can enjoy a handcrafted spirit or cocktail in the newly built tasting room.

COFFEE KLATSCH Starbucks workers in two Plainfield locations petitioned CEO Laxman Narasimhan and local management for union recognition, filing a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for a union representation election. Following a union victory in Bloomington earlier this year, these two locations would become the fourth and fifth stores in Indiana to unionize, and the first in the Indy metro area to do so.

HOLIDAY WHOTENNAY This holiday season, HC Tavern + Kitchen (9709 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-530-4242) will host Whoville Hideaway. The Grinch-themed event will run November 25 through December 26. Reservations suggested.

FLIP DECISION Popular east side restaurant Fast Wok (10116 E. Washington St., 317-895-9234) has announced plans to reopen its doors in January, just four days after confirming that the restaurant was permanently closed due to recent police calls and security concerns. This time, however, they will have better security and better crowd control says owner Bungon Nettles, lovingly referred to as “Mama” by loyal customers.

NEW SLICE Westside dessert lovers welcome a new sweets cafe, The Cheesecake Lady (305 W. 42nd St., 317-608-7411), formerly a special order and pop-up business working out of Indy’s Kitchen on Central Avenue.