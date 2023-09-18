The Feed: Theo’s Italian, Autumntidings, and More

It’s all about fall, and as the beer and cider flow, one long lost brew returns to the taps. Grab a slice at a new pizza place in Plainfield, grab your boots and do-si-do in a distillery, and raise your steins to celebrate Indiana autumn with friends and family.

SLICE OF LIFE Cunningham Restaurant Group brings Roman-style pizza and elevated pasta to Plainfield with its newest concept, Theo’s Italian (2498 Perry Crossing Way, Plainfield, 317-203-9107). Once again, CRG presents a unique dining experience in central Indiana—one that is also family friendly.

DON’T WORRY. BEER HAPPY. A long-lost Indiana lager, Alps Brau, is back in production after 45 years and available for purchase across the state of Indiana and on draft at 2Toms Brewing Co. in Fishers (7035 E. 96th St.) and Ft. Wayne (3676 N. Wells St.).

GRAB YOUR LEDERHOSEN On October 7, the Athenaeum Foundation (401 E. Michigan St.) will host its 15th annual GermanFest, a celebration of German heritage and its contributions to Hoosier culture. This year, the fest expands to include Michigan and New Jersey Avenues, as well as the Rathskeller Biergarten.

AN APPLE A DAY Signature seasonal ciders, live music, food, and local vendors come together on October 21 for Ash & Elm Cider Co.’s Autumntidings fall festival at the Cradle at Monon 30 (1118 E. 30th St.). Expect apples galore—caramel apples, apple desserts, and cider—as local cider makers and food creators join Ash & Elm for this fun fall fest.

SIMPLY A-MAZE-ING 450 North Brewing Company (8111 E. 450 North, Columbus) holds its 6th annual Corn Maze Beer Fest on October 7, hosting more than 80 breweries from around the country—all spread out inside an 11-acre corn maze. Get lost for a day finding the unlimited sips, enjoy live music, and nosh on tasty food from local food trucks.